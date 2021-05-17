South Africa: Public Service and Administration's Attempt to Reform Legislation Falls Short - but It's Not Too Late to Fix Two Amendment Bills

analysis

Catherine Kruyer is an advocate and a legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. Zeenat Emmamally holds a BA, LLB and LLM from the University of the Witwatersrand and is a legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation.

The Department of Public Service and Administration has introduced two amendment bills -- the Public Service Amendment Bill (PSA Bill) and the Public Administration Management Amendment Bill (PAMA Bill).

The bills seek to make changes to the legislative framework governing the public service in South Africa. However, as presently formulated, the bills are a missed opportunity for meaningful reform.

The Constitution envisages a public service that maintains a high standard of professional ethics; uses its resources in an efficient, economic and effective manner; provides services impartially, fairly and equitably; responds to people's needs; and is accountable and transparent. However, corruption, rent-seeking and the politics of patronage in the public service have impeded...