South Africa: Police Minister Ordered to Compensate Two Men Jailed After One Was Tortured Into Making a False Confession to Murder

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

On 29 May 2005, Johannes Mahlangu was arrested in connection with multiple murders. He was tortured in police custody, forced to confess and falsely implicated a neighbour. Now the Constitutional Court has ruled that the police minister must pay the men for their time in jail.

Two neighbours -- Johannes Mahlangu and Phanie Mtsweni (who has since died) -- must be compensated by the Police Minister for being jailed for more than eight months after one was tortured into making a false confession. The Constitutional Court handed down judgment in this matter on Friday.

This comes after two other lower courts found Mahlangu and Mtsweni should be compensated only for some of the time they were jailed.

Daily Maverick last week published a Viewfinder article on its new investigation that showed that raw data from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate indicated that "violence permeates police work in the country".

"These records also reveal that police management routinely fails to discipline officers accused of brutality."

A portion of Friday's Constitutional Court judgment was exceptionally critical of the conduct of certain cops and hinted at the horrors Mahlangu and Mtsweni were exposed to.

It said: "The relevant factors here are that Mr...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

