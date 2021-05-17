South Africa: Unite Against Child Trafficking

17 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on communities to unite and make sure that children, especially young girls have an alternative to being trafficked.

"Issues of education, issues of human settlements, and issues of health are very important for us as the Department of Social Development. But most importantly, issues of employment, because many girls complain that they complete school and then they don't have jobs, and they end up being trafficked," Zulu said.

Zulu was speaking at the last day of human trafficking awareness campaign held in Northern Cape.

Zulu embarked on a campaign aimed at raising awareness on human trafficking, among road users and communities of Colesberg and Noupoort in the Northern Cape.

The two-day campaign, held last Thursday and Friday, formed part of protecting women and children against human trafficking.

It was held under the theme "Qaphela! Do not be tricked by traffickers, human trafficking is a serious crime".

The event was conducted in partnership with key stakeholders, including the Departments of Health, Education, Home Affairs, Transport, Safety and Liaison, Commission on Gender Equality and Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) volunteers.

During the campaign, Zulu visited Huis Kiepersol and handed over blankets to old people living at the old age home. She also distributed sanitisers and masks, while educating old people about the importance of registering to be vaccinated.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.