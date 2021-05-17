South Africa: SA Records 2,585 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa on Sunday recorded 2 585 new COVID-19 cases after 27 543 tests were conducted, representing a 9.4% positivity rate.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that 27 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 55 210 to date.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 are from Gauteng, six from Mpumalanga, five from KwaZulu-Natal, three from the Western Cape, two from the Free State and one from the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

The recovery rate stands at 94.4%, after 1 524 352 patients beat COVID-19.

The country has 34 166 active cases. With 7 671 people who are currently infected in Gauteng, the province is now the hardest hit in terms of active cases.

The province is followed by 5 972 active cases in the Northern Cape, 5 793 in KwaZulu-Natal, 5 627 in the Free State, 4 766 in the North West, 2 477 in the Western Cape, 1 100 in Mpumalanga, 395 Limpopo and 365 in the Eastern Cape.

The data is based on the 11 115 048 tests conducted to date.

Globally, there have been 162 177 376 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 3 364 178 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, WHO said 1 264 164 553 vaccine doses have been administered to date.