South Africa: Outlook for the Mega May By-Election Day in Tshwane

This is part of a series of preview articles looking at municipal government wards being contested on 19 May. There will be by-elections in Gauteng, Eastern Cape and the Free State.

Tshwane voters go to the polls in nine wards on 19 May. The party with the most seats is the DA. It will defend three seats and have great concerns about all three. The official opposition, the ANC, will defend six seats, five of which are safe. The other would have been a trickier assignment if the DA had contested it, but is now where the EFF has its best chance of making a mark.

Seven parties were elected to the Tshwane metro council at the 2016 local government elections. The DA won 93 of 214 seats, with the ANC getting 89 and the EFF finishing third with 25. Freedom Front Plus (VF+) finished in fourth place with four seats, while COPE, the African Independent Congress (AIC) and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) made up the numbers with one seat each.

A lot has happened in the metro since Solly Msimanga, the 2016 DA mayoral candidate for Tshwane, addressed a victory rally at Freedom Park a few days...