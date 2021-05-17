Africa: Kagame Calls for Upright Football Politics

President Paul Kagame has challenged leaders of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to practice good politics and policies to drive the development of the sport on the continent and get around long-pressing challenges.

Kagame was speaking at the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee meeting alongside FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President, Patrice Motsepe at the Kigali Serena Hotel.

Kagame who is also a self-confessed football fan said that like other fields, development of sports among other aspects relies on elements of good governance characterized by progressive leadership, vision, and working together.

Kagame called on the leaders to consider adopting a changed mindset that enables the African football leadership to look up to themselves for what they can deliver for self-improvement.

This, he said, would enable stakeholders to build up towards attainment of what may not be possible immediately in later days.

"Because of the vision, mission and knowledge of what is possible, then we can start doing exactly that. We can start doing what we need to do, that is different, to deliver on progress and development of football on the continent, management of football and deliver better results for all those who love football, the 1.2 billion citizens of Africa," he said.

"We have to adopt a mindset of doing things differently, thinking about the mission we have, the mission that goes beyond us as individuals but serves the purpose of those who love football," he added.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino said that adoption of a new reformed approach would allow the sport to develop on the continent with regard to talent development, infrastructure and achievement among other aspects.

Former Arsenal FC coach Arsène Wenger who is FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development said that with the rapid development of the African Continent, football as a sport should be well placed for the shift.