South Africa: Update - Police Deployments Reinforced in Khayelitsha As Organised Crime Detectives Probe Several Shootings That Left 11 Dead

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - Following the murder of a man in the RR Section in Khayelitsha on Saturday morning in a shooting incident by yet-to-be arrested assailants, several other shooting incidents that left eleven men dead and seven seriously wounded, have been reported in the area on Saturday afternoon.

The body of the first victim was found in Banzi Street, Site B with several gunshot wounds next to a firearm at 10:00 on Saturday morning. Police also found a substantial amount of cash.

In a second incident that is believed to be a retaliation attack to the first murder, two Somali nationals were shot at at T110 on Saturday afternoon. One died on the scene and the other was seriously wounded and taken to a medical facility.

In the RR Section, three other males were shot dead later on Saturday afternoon in an incident believed to linked to the first two.

Meanwhile at a spaza shop in Y-Block two other men were killed after being shot, one in the yard and another in a vehicle.

Reports also indicate two other Somali nationals were shot close to a spaza shop in the area. One died on the scene while the other was transported to hospital where he later died.

Additional information has since emerged that two other victims of the shooting incidents who were taken to Tygerberg hospital and the Khayelitsha District hospital later died.

Police have since reinforced deployments in the area. While organised crime detectives are hard at work probing multiple murder and attempted murder cases.

Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile has ordered the 72-hour Activation Plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of the gunmen. As part of the unfolding investigations, police are now in pursuit of specific leads.

Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the apprehension of the perpetrators is urged to contact the police on Crime Stop 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS App. All information relayed will be handled in strict confidence.