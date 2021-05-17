Sudan: Tribal Clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile State Leave Two Dead

16 May 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Damazin — At least two people were killed and several others were injured in tribal fighting in Geisan, Blue Nile state, on Thursday, the first day of the Eid El Fitr.

The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative reported in a press statement the following day that the conflict erupted between members of the Hausa and Funj in Medina 11 in Geisan locality following the theft of livestock, allegedly by a Hausa tribesman.

Most injuries concerned stab wounds, the Initiative stated. The victims were transferred to Ed Damazin Teaching Hospital.

The situation calmed down after extra policemen were deployed, but the Civil Society Initiative said it fears renewed clashes in retaliation for the people killed and wounded.

The Initiative urged the warring tribesmen "to listen to the voice of reason, exercise restraint, and honour the peaceful coexistence between them", and called on the Blue Nile state government "to play its role and provide all assistance to extinguish the flames of conflict, resolve the chaos, and restore the Rule of Law".

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.