Sudan: Tribal Clashes in Sudan's Blue Nile State Leave Two Dead

ED Damazin — At least two people were killed and several others were injured in tribal fighting in Geisan, Blue Nile state, on Thursday, the first day of the Eid El Fitr.

The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative reported in a press statement the following day that the conflict erupted between members of the Hausa and Funj in Medina 11 in Geisan locality following the theft of livestock, allegedly by a Hausa tribesman.

Most injuries concerned stab wounds, the Initiative stated. The victims were transferred to Ed Damazin Teaching Hospital.

The situation calmed down after extra policemen were deployed, but the Civil Society Initiative said it fears renewed clashes in retaliation for the people killed and wounded.

The Initiative urged the warring tribesmen "to listen to the voice of reason, exercise restraint, and honour the peaceful coexistence between them", and called on the Blue Nile state government "to play its role and provide all assistance to extinguish the flames of conflict, resolve the chaos, and restore the Rule of Law".