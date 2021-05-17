Africa: Liberia Ranked 5th Most Corrupt Country in Africa

15 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Transparency International's latest ranking of Liberia in the corruption index has put Liberia to fifth place among the 10 most corrupt countries in Africa.

The last of 10 most corrupt countries in Africa was released recently by Transparency International (TI) using a Global Corruption Barometer. The list rates countries based on the level of corruption citizens perceive in the country.

To determine the level of corrupt practices that have engulfed each country in Africa, TI surveyed people in 54 African countries on their perception of corruption in their respective countries.

In the 2019 Corruption Perception Index, Liberia scored 28/100 and ranked 137/180. Since has continuously taken a downward trend in the perception index since 2012 - 13 points down since 2012.

In Liberia, majority of the citizens believe that in order to gain anything service from the government, you must pay bribe. 54 per cent of the respondents say they have at some point paid bribe to officials of government for services.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

