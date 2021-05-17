Eritrea: National Green Campaign Day Observed

15 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The National Green Campaign Day, 15 May, has been observed in the Southern and Central Regions with planting tree seedlings.

Indicating that the tree seedlings planting was part of the program of the Central Region's Green Campaign, Mr. Abraham Teklu, representative of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, said that over one million tree seedlings are ready for distribution to various institutions for planting in the coming rain season.

Pointing out that green clubs have been established in 138 schools in the region, Mr. Abraham called on the clubs to play a leading role in the program.

In the same vein, Mr. Tsige Woldegebriel, director of 'Satreb' school said that in the 2012/2013 academic year green clubs have been established at 12 schools in the Southern Region and that so far 2500 tree seedlings of 14 types have been planted and are in good condition.

Mr. Tsige also called on other schools in the region to follow the noble example of 'Satreb' school in establishing green clubs and promote the program.

'Satreb' school has been awarded in 2015 for outstanding performance in the greening campaign.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.