Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty-two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern Red Sea, Northern Red Sea, Central, Gash Barka, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, nine patients are from the Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Barentu (1), Om-Hajer (1), and Agordat (1); Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Adi Tekelezan, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, fifteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Central (12), Southern (2), and Anseba (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3,654 while the number of deaths stands at 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3,844.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 May 2021