Eritrea: Commendable Telephone Service Coverage

Asmara, 16 May 2021- Mr. Tesfaselasie Berhane, Minister of Transportation and Communications, indicated that as a result of the over 900 million Nakfa investment made the geographical coverage of telephone service throughout the country has reached 90%.

Indicating that the objective of the Ministry is to enable every citizen to become a beneficiary of telephone service, Minister Tesfaselasie said that strong effort is being exerted to put in place up-to-date communications technology with a view to providing timely national and international telephone communication service.

Pointing out that the mobile telephone service that started with a half megabyte in 2010 has currently increased by 90% in the past 10 years, Minister Tesfaselasie said that preparation has been finalized to introduce WiFi internet service to remote towns in the country and volume-based internet service to researchers and to those that need temporary service.

Mr. Tesfaselasie also expressed appreciation to the staff members especially the youth that is tirelessly working to realize the objective of the Ministry.