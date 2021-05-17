South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Visits Madibeng and Rustenburg Municipalities to Discuss Water Shortage Challenges

press release

Premier Mokgoro and relevant stakeholders tackle water shortage challenges in Madibeng and Rustenburg municipalities

In an effort to deal with water shortage challenges in Madibeng and Rustenburg local Municipalities, North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro accompanied by MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mmoloki Cwaile met with representatives from the mining giants such as Impala, Samancor and Sibanyi as well as the leadership of Madibeng and Rustenburg local municipalities at the Madibeng Local Municipality Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting was to come up with a workable plan of dealing with water crisis in Segwaelane, Makolokwe, Barseba and Bethanie.

The villages have been experiencing water shortage for some time and recently the Sun City road was closed by protesters.

Premier Mokgoro and MEC Cwaile also met with representatives of Segwaelane, Makolokoe and Barseba to update them on efforts that government is making to resolve the water challenge in their areas.

As part of the intervention package, the communities are jojo tanks and getting tankering service. Sibanyi mine will also increase the water pressure to Segwaelane.

In the meeting it was also highlighted that illegal connections impact negatively on the reduction of pressure, drilling of boreholes and rehabilitation of the existing ones.

MEC Mmoloki Cwaile caĺled on municipalities to work with mining houses around their areas to assist the community to get water.

North West Premier Prof T.J. Mokgoro promised affected communities a speedy resolution to their challenges and reiterated that a permanent solution will be to replace ageing asbestos pipes with proper PVC pipes to reduce water wastage of leaks and illegal connections.