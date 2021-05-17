South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Arrest of 11 Khayelitsha Murder Suspects

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the spate of murders which unfolded in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

According to SAPS, the Western Cape police's integrated task team, which comprised Lockdown II forces, intelligence officials, organized crime detectives and a combat contingent, tracked and traced the suspects to a hotel in Sea Point at 03:00. They are presently being questioned with a view to charging them later.

Minister Fritz said, "I would like to welcome the arrest of the elven suspects by the SAPS early this morning. The arrest comes on the back of a 72-hour plan activated by the acting-Provincial Commissioner, Gen. Patekile. We need to commend SAPS for their work in this regard. The arrest shows that we can beat crime. The arrest shows that we will beat crime!"

Minister Fritz will be at the Khayelitsha Police Station in Site B, Khayelitsha, at 11:00 this morning.