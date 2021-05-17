Zimbabwe: Mudiwa Hood Splurges in Memory of Late Cousin, Ginimbi

17 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Gospel hip-hop musician, Mudiwa Hood has splashed thousands of US dollars on a sneaker collection in memory of his late cousin, businessman Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure.

Ginimbi, who had an expensive taste and lived a posh lifestyle, died in a tragic car crash November last year.

Mudiwa showed off a US$5 600 receipt for three Christian Louboutin shoes ordered from the United Kingdom with the caption, "ordered 3 same (that white Ginimbi sneaker) Spike Sock Sneakers by Christian Louboutin, few tracksuits and tshirts from UK in memory of my brother Ginimbi."

The collection features a white spike sock donna sneaker which according to the Christian Louboutin website costs US$1 295.

The high-end red sole sneaker designed by French designer, Christian Louboutin is similar to Ginimbi's which was 'stolen' from the accident scene where he met his demise.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.