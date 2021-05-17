Nigeria: NLC Strike - Kaduna Civil Servant Denied Access to Work Premises

17 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

Civil servants, in their hundreds, stood at the gate of the state secretariat on Monday morning, after NLC officials picketed the facility.

The five-day warning strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State kicked off Monday morning, with officials of the union picketing government ministries and parastatals and denying civil servants access to the state secretariat.

Civil servants, in their hundreds, stood at the gate of the state secretariat on the popular Independence Way on Monday morning after union officials picketed the facility.

The NLC had called on all unions to join in the warning strike from Monday in its effort to force the state government to rescind its plan to sack many civil servants and "rightsize" the state's bureaucracy.

In letters of compliance seen by PREMIUM TIMES, organisations including banks and other financial institutions in Kaduna, pledged not to open their offices from Monday.

But early in the morning, workers gathered in groups outside the state secretariat, discussing the strike.

Many workers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they were in support of the strike, saying they want the government to soft-pedal on its plan that may lead to thousands of its workers being sacked.

"I just got alert of half salary this morning," a female civil servant, who declined to give her name for fear of victimisation, said to our reporter at the secretariat.

"And from the rumours going around, if you receive half salary, you will be among those to be retrenched. I'm not sure but I am jittery."

Banks, fuel filling stations and public schools were all closed when PREMIUM TIMES reporter went around the city on Monday morning.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times.

