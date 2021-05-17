Nigeria: IBEDC Warns Traders Under Power Lines

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has warned against trading under high-tension wire to avoid disasters.

IBEDC's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr John Ayodele, gave the charge against the backdrop of the increasing trading activities under high tension wires.

In Osogbo, the Osun State capital, mechanic shops, block industries, car wash shops, POS shops and petty trading are common features sighted under high tension wires along Power Line and Ring roads.

Engr Ayodele, therefore, pleaded with residents to take safety precautions as very important and advised those trading under high tension wires to move away to safe areas.

He also pleaded with residents not to engage quacks to fix power faults and assured that IBEDC's technical crew would be available to rectify any fault that might arise.

He cautioned those in the habit of harassing IBEDC staff while going about their lawful duties to desist, saying IBEDC would explore all available legal options to seek redress should any of its staff become a victim of harassment.

He said, "It is also important that other safety precautions such as proper supervision of children is ensured to prevent electrical accidents."