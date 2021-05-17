Nigeria: Again, Hoodlums Attack Enugu INEC Office, Set Vehicles, Others Ablaze

17 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Suspected hoodlums on Sunday night attacked the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State and set ablaze some official vehicles and other items in the premises.

LEADERSHIP reports that less than a week ago, INEC office at Udenu local government area of the state was set ablaze by unknown persons where several office equipment and documents were completely destroyed on Thursday.

Sources said the hoodlums numbering about seven in a mini-bus stormed the premises of the commission located near Enugu State Broadcasting Service at Independence Layout, Enugu and set six Hilux vans on fire.

LEADERSHIP gathered that men the State Fire Service promtply arrived the scene and put off the fire that would have completely burned down the sixth vehicle.

It was further learnt that the hoodlums reportedly tried to set buildings in the premises ablaze but were resisted by armed security operatives guarding the premises.

Sources said sounds of gunshots were heard at about 10pm on Sunday night before the inferno.

Confirming the incident, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Emeka Ononamadu, said some vehicles in the premises were affected but the office buildings were untouched.

