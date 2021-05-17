Nigeria: Insecurity - Group Seeks Help From International Community

The Student Christian Movement of Nigeria (SCM) has appealed to the international community to help Nigeria out of its current security challenges.

The newly-elected National President of SCM, Mrs Ebere Ubesie, made the call at a news conference held in Ibadan, against the backdrop of the pervading insecurity across the country.

Ubesie also urged the federal government to take decisive steps that would end the spate of kidnappings and armed banditry in some parts of the country. She particularly condemned the abduction of some students of Greenfield University Kaduna and the killing of five of them by their abductors, saying that urgent steps must be taken to get the remaining students off the hook.

According to Ubesie, SCM is Nigeria's branch of the World Student Christian Federation (WSCF) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

NAN