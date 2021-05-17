Nigeria: Insecurity - Group Seeks Help From International Community

17 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Student Christian Movement of Nigeria (SCM) has appealed to the international community to help Nigeria out of its current security challenges.

The newly-elected National President of SCM, Mrs Ebere Ubesie, made the call at a news conference held in Ibadan, against the backdrop of the pervading insecurity across the country.

Ubesie also urged the federal government to take decisive steps that would end the spate of kidnappings and armed banditry in some parts of the country. She particularly condemned the abduction of some students of Greenfield University Kaduna and the killing of five of them by their abductors, saying that urgent steps must be taken to get the remaining students off the hook.

According to Ubesie, SCM is Nigeria's branch of the World Student Christian Federation (WSCF) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.