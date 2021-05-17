South Africa: Brain 'Food' and Cognitive Enhancement

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emma Dollery

Nootropics and intermittent fasting have been popular ways to hack one's body into better health and diet. We explore the pros and cons.

If you read the first part of our biohacking series in which we outlined the theory behind the Wim Hof Method, you might recall the name Dave Asprey, the self-proclaimed "father of biohacking", and the founder of Bulletproof products. Asprey's products are Nootropics, known to some as "smart drugs." Could they be the way to hack ourselves towards ultimate efficiency and unprecedented smarts?

Nootropics -- nuggets of genius or money-sucking placebos?

Avowing cognitive enhancement, these little nuggets of (alleged) genius are defined in Volume 14 of Current Medicinal Chemistry as "a heterogeneous group of compounds of diverse chemical composition and biological function that allegedly facilitate learning and memory or overcome natural or induced cognitive impairments."

According to this definition, nootropics is a broad umbrella term that includes prescription drugs (like Ritalin or Adderall) that aid people with disorders like ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), as well as less regulated (and less thoroughly researched) over-the-counter supplements.

Dr Renata Schoeman, Cape Town-based psychiatrist who specialises in cognition and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

