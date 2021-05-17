South Africa: Conflict in Palestine - Injustice, Disproportionality and Illegal Conduct

opinion

If your opponent is not a state, but a people whose land you have systematically appropriated and effectively forced into a ghetto, you can get away with almost anything.

In his landmark book Just and Unjust War: A Moral Argument with Historical Illustrations, the political theorist and philosopher Michael Walzer explained, (somewhere in the foreword) that he wrote parts of the book in Jerusalem's Mishkenot Sha'ananim. Mishkenot Sha'ananim can be translated as "peaceful place" or "place of tranquillity". The story goes that the name was inspired by a Biblical passage (Isaiah 32:18): "My people will abide in peaceful habitation, in secure dwellings and in peaceful resting places."

Out of an interest in Jewish migration and settlement in Palestine, I once visited Mishkenot Sha'ananim. It was, indeed, a place of tranquillity. It was, also, one of the earliest examples of foreign settlement on Palestinian land -- outside the walled city of Jerusalem. Mishkenot Sha'ananim was built by the British banker Moses Montefiore (1784-1885) in 1860, with money donated by a US businessman, Judah Touro (1775-1854).

I found it curious, and slightly ironic that Walzer, a progressive thinker with socialist tendencies, would slip into the comfort of the Zionist state, to write...