Nigeria: Lawyer Decries Unending Judicial Workers' Strike

A legal practitioner has decried the unending judicial workers' strike, saying it has hit law officials and other members of the society hard.

David Ebosetale Aigbefoh Esq, who is the Vice Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch, therefore called for autonomy of the judiciary, when he spoke with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

He stressed that the strike has crippled Nigeria's judicial system, having far-reaching implications on the socio-economic realms of the nation.

"Courts and their activities have been stalled over this period of time, hence, having a boomerang effect on legal practitioners who depend on functionality of the courts in order to meet their needs," he said.

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has been on strike for the past seven weeks, putting a halt to court proceedings and depriving lawyers of their main source of income.

He said the constitution provides for separation and balance of powers among the three arms of government: Executive, legislature and judiciary.

"Unfortunately, the reality is what is stated in principle and most times in law, is not always obtainable in practice.

"Over the years, the executive arm of government seems to have imposed itself as the alter ego of Nigeria.

"They have over the years, constructively and strategically placed both the Legislative and the Judiciary arms of government under their whims and caprices," he lamented.

Part of JUSUN's demands is autonomy for the judiciary which would grant it financial freedom but Aigbefoh feels the immediate impacts of the strike is unpleasant.