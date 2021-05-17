South Africa: Learning Leadership - Trust Is the Essential Ingredient of Social Cohesion

opinion

It's the glue that holds society together. The magic of solidarity and interconnectedness that leads to a caring society. It's fallen apart. And so will we, as a democracy, if we don't act now. How do we build trust? What is the leadership we need in a country turned upside down by the cancer of State Capture and corruption?

"The political class only thinks about itself. They don't care about the people. Look at the ANC today. Most of those guys only feed themselves. And it's no different with any political party," says Alpheus Khumalo. He was driving a truck delivering cooldrinks.

"I understand this truck belongs to you. How is it going?" I asked at a local service station. And the door opens a litany of woes, "It's a scam. We were sold a story of being independent entrepreneurs. We still work for the company. Our contracts are exploitative and unfair. It's a way to drive down costs, take away transporting risk and avoiding paying us benefits. We are cheap outsourced employees. I have to pay truck insurance, my truck repayments, maintenance costs, product insurance. I barely cover my expenses. Who can we trust today," he asks. "No one,"...