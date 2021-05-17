Nigeria: Planned U.S.$250 Million Funding for National Carrier Unsettles Operators

17 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

A projection by the federal government to raise $250 million for the proposed national carrier is raising questions among operators in the aviation industry.

According to a document released last week by the aviation ministry, the federal government expects private investors to raise $250m for the proposed carrier as it insisted the project would be delivered before 2023.

In the document which gives an update on the national carrier project and other sub-projects in the roadmap, the Ministry of Aviation explained that the project development phase has been completed.

The government explained that the next phase would be the placement of Request for Qualification (RFQ) in local and international media.

"$250m approximately is to be raised to start up the airline by private investors," the document stated.

But stakeholders doubt the feasibility of the project, saying investors might be unwilling to put their money in such a venture.

Rather, some of them called on the government to harvest the facilities of the airlines under its management to set up the national carrier.

The Managing Director, Flight and Logistics Solutions, Amos Akpan said it would be an uphill task for private investors to invest $250m in establishing a national airline.

He attributed the difficulty to several factors such as return on investment (ROI), business environment, among others.

He said, "Positioning to attract investment is more critical now. If the gestation of investment runs into the next government coming in 2023, will it affect the agreements established with this government?

"Nigerians still experience discriminatory aircraft leasing agreements and insurance programmes. We are still trying to effect the implementation of no duty on aircraft spare parts.

"The forex regime is yet to accommodate airline operators. Interlining and cooperation is still at the concept stage. Let's fix the platform or foundation first before we can build or launch on it."

In his remarks, aviation analyst and Head of Research Zenith Travel, Olumide Ohunayo, stated that there is no amount too small for a national carrier if there is high credibility and contact with lessors, aircraft manufacturers and other airlines.

Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd), an aviation analyst, wondered what $250m would do for the project and the would-be investors.

"Private investors will include foreign and local; how much is $250m in a national carrier or how many aircraft would that buy? How much would government investment of 10% be in the national carrier? If we want a national carrier let it be now or we better go for a flag carrier and the government take a rest from the journey it started in 1993 when the national carrier became a government airline."

But another analyst, Mr. Chris Aligbe, said raising $250m for the project would not be difficult, noting that there are many investors who are willing to put in their money on the project.

According to him, the $250m would be more than enough to start off the project depending on the strategy being adopted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.