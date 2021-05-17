Nigeria: APC Not a National Party, Says Tambuwal

The Chairman of the People's Democratic Party-Governors' Forum (PDP-GF), Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as one without the requisite national spread to represent the interest of the country.

Governor Tambuwal stated this ahead of today's enlarged meeting of the PDP-GF meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the host governor, Oluseyi Makinde hosted five of his colleagues to a gala night in honor of the Forum.

Other governors in attendance at the gala night were: Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Diri Duoye of Bayelsa and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Tambuwal said: "The meeting of the PDP-GF holding in Ibadan tomorrow is already holding a promise... We must not lose hope that Nigeria and Nigerians will triumph against the evil forces working against us.

"That is the promise the PDP is holding for Nigeria, by the grace of God, come 2023. We are on a salvation mission; and it is part of the reasons why we institutionalize this meeting, moving from one state to the other, going forward. We were in Benue, now in Ibadan. From here, tomorrow, we shall know where we're going next.

"The situation in the country calls for everyone who is committed to the Nigerian state to put hands on deck, not only in prayers but also in action by working together to rescue this country," Tambuwal said at the dinner.

According to him, it was part of the scheming of APC, which felt that it had no governor in the South-East to remove the ex-governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, from office. In his place, Hope Uzodinma was brought in. But God intervened and gave Edo to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, thus making the South-South solidly a PDP turf and rendering "APC a party without national outlook," Tambuwal noted.

"With their scheming and shenanigans around the party (PDP)," they tried to manipulate the Edo election, the governor stressed. "It was God's doing and a message both to the APC and Nigerians- that the APC is not a national party and it does not have national spread," he added.

"It is, therefore, a clarion call for our leaders and people of our country that we must work together to rescue the country," the Forum's Chairman further added.

In his remarks at the modest event, the host governor, Makinde noted that "you may see only six governors here but all the six geopolitical zones are represented.

"This is the difference between our party, PDP and the APC. If they try to have such a meeting they will not have a representative from the South-South.