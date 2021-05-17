Namibia: Shop Manager Suspected of N$60 000 Theft

17 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

A MANAGER at Pick n Pay at Okongo in the Ohangwena region is being investigated over the suspected theft of N$60 000 from a shop of the retail chain.

The manager, whose name is still withheld as he has not appeared in court yet, allegedly used supervisors' authorisation cards without their permission to make refund transactions.

It is further alleged that this resulted in more than N$62 300 being stolen from the retailer.

No recovery of money or arrest have been made yet, and investigations continue, the police say.

