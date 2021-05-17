Nigeria: Insecurity Displaces Bakassi Council Chairman

The Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Council (LGC), Hon Iyadim Iyadim, has been displaced from his office in Ekpri Ikang, the capital of Bakassi.

The heightened insecurity in the local government has also prohibited council staff from going to their offices.

Iyadim and most of his staff now operate from safer towns, especially Calabar.

Iyadim disclosed this to journalists over the weekend when he confirmed that no fewer than 15 suspected cultists died between his council and neighbouring Akpabuyo LGC as a result of renewed clashes.

"There are lots of cult-related killings in the area. My local government has no operational base because the same boys destroyed the local government office even after the #EndSARS protests.

"Not even a ruler or pin was left. What was left was for them to put fire on the local government secretariat so nothing is left.

"And as of now, some soldiers who were around have been withdrawn and redeployed to other areas. They have ransacked police stations and attacked soldiers.

"The security agencies are afraid because the boys use charms and have adopted a measure of going for operations in large numbers to attack the military post and police station.

"The charm will make the security operatives either fall asleep or make them not see them as they approach. We are in trouble," he lamented.