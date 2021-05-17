Tanzania: Works, Transport Budget Down By 20 Percent

THE Ministry of Works and Transport unveiled Monday its 2021/22 proposed budget estimates and expenditure that reflects a 19.9 per cent decrease from the ending budget.

Minister for Works and Transport requested the parliament to approve 3.747trn/- budget, emphasizing the fund will help implement strategic projects that supports a competitive industrial economy.

The parliament had approved 4.768trn/- budget estimates and expenditures for the financial year 2020/21. The Minister detailed on Monday the projects to be implemented includes the construction of international airport at Msalato in Dodoma, financing of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and reviving the national flag carrier, Air Tanzania.

During the FY 2021/22 the Ministry of Works and Transport request the approval of 3.747 trn/- of which 1.627trn/- is planned for the Work sector and 2.120trn/- is for the Transport sector.

Dr. Chamuriho said in the parliament the strategic projects prioritized will mega impacts on the economy. This in addition includes, rehabilitation of ships in all the great lakes, as well as infrastructures to support the industrial economy.

According to the proposed budget, the Ministry allocated 32.17bn/- to facilitate the construction of the next generation international airport at Msalato in the capital city.