Tanzania: Works, Transport Budget Down By 20 Percent

17 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Ministry of Works and Transport unveiled Monday its 2021/22 proposed budget estimates and expenditure that reflects a 19.9 per cent decrease from the ending budget.

Minister for Works and Transport requested the parliament to approve 3.747trn/- budget, emphasizing the fund will help implement strategic projects that supports a competitive industrial economy.

The parliament had approved 4.768trn/- budget estimates and expenditures for the financial year 2020/21. The Minister detailed on Monday the projects to be implemented includes the construction of international airport at Msalato in Dodoma, financing of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and reviving the national flag carrier, Air Tanzania.

During the FY 2021/22 the Ministry of Works and Transport request the approval of 3.747 trn/- of which 1.627trn/- is planned for the Work sector and 2.120trn/- is for the Transport sector.

Dr. Chamuriho said in the parliament the strategic projects prioritized will mega impacts on the economy. This in addition includes, rehabilitation of ships in all the great lakes, as well as infrastructures to support the industrial economy.

According to the proposed budget, the Ministry allocated 32.17bn/- to facilitate the construction of the next generation international airport at Msalato in the capital city.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.