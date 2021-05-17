East Africa: EAC Sg Concludes Rwanda, Uganda Tour

17 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

THE Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), Mr Peter Mathuki, has concluded his first phase of visits to the EAC Institutions in the republics of Rwanda and Uganda.

The visits, which started on May 7, covered the East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO) in Kigali, Rwanda, the Inter University Council of East Africa (IUCEA) in Kampala and the Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA) in Entebbe, Uganda.

The purpose of the visits was to familiarize himself with the institutions and understand their contribution to the integration process and the challenges they face in discharging of their mandates.

The second phase of the visit will cover the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC) based in Bujumbura, Burundi, Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) headquarters in Kisumu, Kenya, The East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) based in Zanzibar and Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization in Jinja, Uganda.

While at EASTECO, the EAC boss called on the commission to invest more on innovation and creativity in their programmes that bring the vision of a fully integrated and developed EAC closer to reality.

At IUCEA, the Secretary General met the Executive Secretary, Prof Gaspard Banyankimbona, and got briefs on the key achievements and challenges of the Institution. Dr Mathuki concluded his tour by visiting the CASSOA headquarters.

The Executive Director, Mr Emile Nguza Arao, briefed the Secretary General on the institution's status and disclosed to him that CASSOA was voted by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as the second-best safety and security agency in the world out of 17 organizations among other milestones.

The Secretary General urged all EAC institutions to uphold teamwork and ensure that they live-up to the expectations of the people in bringing solutions in their respective areas.

He also emphasized to all institutions on the need to focus on implementing their priorities as set out in the EAC's 6th Development Strategy.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.