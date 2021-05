INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has today (May 17, 2021) conferred Salum Rashid Hamdun the new rank of Commissioner on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

On Saturday, President Samia promoted Hamduni to the role of Director General of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), taking over from Brigadier General John Mbungo.

Mr Salum, the former Kinondoni Regional Police Commander, and other newly appointed officials will take the oath of office this week.