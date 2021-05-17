Malawi: MP Kawale Wants Chizuma Appointment Reconsidered At PAC Meeting

17 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Dowa North East legislator and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief whip in the national assembly, Samuel Dalitso Kawale, has given notice that a motion to rescind the decision of not confirming Martha Chizuma as would-be director general of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) be moved in the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) meeting on Monday, May 17.

Kawale, a member of the 20-member PAC, will move the motion high on the heels of mounting pressure from the citizenry that the Committee goofed and, therefore, should re-do the confirmation interview for Chizuma.

Chizuma, a professional with a Masters of Law degree and an impeccable track record as ombudsman, failed the confirmation interview after she scored 14.9 of the expected minimum 17 mark.

Nine of the 18 members present during the confirmation interview scored her 1 out of 25.

Notice of Motion

According to the notice by Kawale received by the Clerk of Parliament (CoP) on May 16, 2021, which Nyasa Times has seen, the Committee will proceed to reconsider Chizuma's appointment after the motion is moved.

Reads the notice: "That in view of the developments surrounding the decision of the Public Appointments Committee not to confirm Ms Martha Chizuma as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau which took place on 11th May 2021, this committee rescinds its decision not to confirm Ms Martha Chizuma and that consequently, this committee will proceed to reconsider her appointment and communicate the resultant decision to the House."

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, last Wednesday moved that PAC furnish the House with a report on the reasons why they rejected Chizuma as ACB czar.

Parliament was supposed to resume business on Monday, May 17 after President Lazarus Chakwera opened its 49th session, but it will not as the country will honour the Eid ul-fitr holiday that was celebrated over the weekend.

Encouraging move

Malawians on social media have since hailed Kawale with most saying that they "will not rest until Chizuma is confirmed as ACB director."

Stanley Onjezani Kenani wrote on his Facebook page that giving up was not an option.

In an earlier post, Kenani, in response to an exclusive interview PAC chair Joyce Chitsulo granted to Times Television broadcast on Saturday evening said much as she "spoke well," it was clear that the Committee had not been "open, accountable and transparent" since the scoring was done in secret.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.