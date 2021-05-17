Tanzania: CCM Candidate Win in Muhambwe By-Election As Opposition Leader Congratulates

17 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Digital

Muhambwe Constituency returning officer, Diocles Rutema has declared Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Parliamentary flag bearer, Dr Florence Samizi a winner after garnering a total of 23,441 votes.

Announcing the results, Mr Rutema said in the Muhambwe by-election held on Sunday, ACT-Wazalendo candidate Masabo Julius who got only 10,847 votes.

After the announcement of the winner, opposition ACT-Wazalendo leader, Zitto Kabwe posted a congratulatory message mentioning the returning officer and Muhambwe OCD for professionalism shown during the democratic process.

"All the best to the new MP... .I congratulated Muhambwe returning officer and OCD for professionalism," Zitto Kabwe posted.

However, Zitto Kabwe expressed he was optimistic that his party will be strong in the next election.

Muhambwe Constituency declared vacant after the death Eng Atashasta Nditiye who died at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma after being involved in an accident.

