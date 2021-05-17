South Africa: Premier Alan Winde and MEC Nomafrench Mbombo Launch Phase 2 of Its Mass Covid-19 Vaccination Programme for People Over 60 in the Western Cape, 17 May

16 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Tomorrow, the Western Cape Government will officially launch Phase 2 of its mass vaccination programme.

To mark this important occasion, Minister for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete and I will join eligible residents (60 years and older) who will receive their vaccine as part of this phase.

The message we will share tomorrow will be loud and clear: vaccines are safe, they have been rigorously tested, and they are proven to provide excellent protection against serious Covid-19 illness and death.

We will also use this important moment to encourage residents across our province who are 60 years old or older to register for their vaccine. If you are not yet eligible, we encourage you to help someone to register who is. We are all in this together.

For the first week of phase 2, the Western Cape Government will focus, through outreach teams, on vaccinating residents of old age homes.

In addition, a smaller group of residents who have registered 60s will be contacted telephonically to come to a vaccination site closest to them to receive their vaccination. This is to first test the system next week, so that we can ensure a smooth scale up by the end of May.

We again encourage residents to not got to a vaccination site unless you unless you have been officially invited.

In the Metro, seven vaccination sites have been identified to be functional as a phase 2 vaccination sites during this first week. They include:

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Albow Gardens Clinic

Over the next few weeks, as part of our scale-up, more vaccination sites will come online including in rural areas, to provide vaccination service to those who have registered.

I again want to encourage all residents who are eligible under this second phase to register as soon as possible.

To register, please visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks), or Whatsapp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your COVID-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place - for those who have already, this should come in next 2-3 weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if two-dose vaccine).

Note to media from Spokesperson to Premier Alan Winde:

Please note that due to the Covid-19 risk profile of those coming for their vaccine (residents over 60), the launch event is being carefully managed to ensure controlled numbers and adequate spacing. This event is therefore by invitation only. We thank you for your understanding and support.

