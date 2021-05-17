South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On Khayelitsha Attacks

16 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms possible the violent attacks in Khayelitsha which have resulted in the death of eleven people. The attacks took place at different scenes on Saturday. Initial indications are that they are connected.

According to SAPS, the body of a man was discovered in RR Section in Khayelitsha on Saturday morning. In what is believed to be a retaliatory attack, two Somali nationals were shot in T110: one died on the scene and the other was hospitalized. Later, three men were shot dead in RR Section, while in Y Section one man was shot dead in a yard and another was shot dead in a vehicle. Two Somali nationals were also shot in the area. One died on the scene; the other died later in hospital. At the time of this release, it was reported that a total of eleven people had died.

The Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Patekile has activated an intensified 72-hour plan.

Minister Fritz said, "I condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms. Indications are strong that these killings are being perpetrated by organized groupings and that extortion is the motive. Investigations and work by the Extortion Steering Committee, which aims specifically at getting extortionists arrested and convicted, are ongoing; and I support the strong response by SAPS in the activation of a 72-hour plan, and hope that they will make a breakthrough soon."

Minister Fritz continued, "I have also asked for additional LEAP deployments in the area, and I would like to call on all community members to please report any information that they have that might assist SAPS in their investigation. We must bring an end to these senseless killings."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I would like to express my sincere condolences to families of the victims at this difficult time. I want to assure them that we will not rest until all those responsible are brought to book and face the full might of the law."

"I would also like to call on community leaders and members not to take the law into their own hands. I would like to call on them to work with government and law enforcement agencies to see to it that justice prevails."

