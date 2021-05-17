Southern Africa: JSC - Your Move - Judge President John Hlophe, Facing Possible Impeachment, to Hear Public Protector's Impeachment Challenge

analysis

That Judge President John Hlophe -- who faces possible impeachment after a unanimous finding of gross misconduct by a judicial tribunal -- has allocated to himself the Public Protector's challenge to the constitutionality of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, is evidence of Hlophe's nonchalance in the face of a judicial crisis.

Judge President John Hlophe has disregarded various opinions of his conduct, the most searing handed down by Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Visvanathan Ponnan in 2017.

It will come as no surprise then that Hlophe remains optimistic while the JSC considers damning findings of gross misconduct that could see the Judge President impeached.

It was Hlophe's conflict of interest in a matter involving his own lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, and Xulu's client, businessman Matthews Mulaudzi, that Ponnan said had led to the Judge President's inability to be open-minded, impartial or fair on hearing the matter.

Hlophe has, over the years, publicly insulted Chief Justices, fellow judges and strewn counter-complaints in retaliation for those lodged by fellow judges against him.

He has accused Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of perjury and conspiracy, labelled his deputy Patricia Goliath as "racist", a "non-entity" and a "liar" and accused former Chief Justice...