Southern Africa: JSC - Your Move - Judge President John Hlophe, Facing Possible Impeachment, to Hear Public Protector's Impeachment Challenge

17 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

That Judge President John Hlophe -- who faces possible impeachment after a unanimous finding of gross misconduct by a judicial tribunal -- has allocated to himself the Public Protector's challenge to the constitutionality of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, is evidence of Hlophe's nonchalance in the face of a judicial crisis.

Judge President John Hlophe has disregarded various opinions of his conduct, the most searing handed down by Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Visvanathan Ponnan in 2017.

It will come as no surprise then that Hlophe remains optimistic while the JSC considers damning findings of gross misconduct that could see the Judge President impeached.

It was Hlophe's conflict of interest in a matter involving his own lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, and Xulu's client, businessman Matthews Mulaudzi, that Ponnan said had led to the Judge President's inability to be open-minded, impartial or fair on hearing the matter.

Hlophe has, over the years, publicly insulted Chief Justices, fellow judges and strewn counter-complaints in retaliation for those lodged by fellow judges against him.

He has accused Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of perjury and conspiracy, labelled his deputy Patricia Goliath as "racist", a "non-entity" and a "liar" and accused former Chief Justice...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.