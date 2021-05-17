South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Finalising Critical Tenders to Address Sewer Spillages Into the Vaal River and Surrounds

16 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The upgrading of infrastructure to prevent the prolonged sewer spillages into the Vaal River and households in Emfuleni Local Municipality will begin shortly as the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is finalising the evaluation of the tenders that were advertised in November last year.

The tenders were advertised on 27 November 2020 and closed in January 2021 for expertise required to assist with the intervention in the areas of civil engineering, mechanical engineering and consultants to implement the work.

As the evaluation process is at a critical state and on the verge of appointing preferred contractors, the Department wishes to stress that it is working tirelessly to ensure that National Treasury, Public Finance Management act and Supply Chain Management prescripts are meticulously adhered to and that the process has integrity and is beyond reproach.

In the coming weeks, the Department would have finalised the appointment of contractors for them to immediately be on the ground to urgently address the dire situation that requires urgent intervention.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

