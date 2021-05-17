South Africa: NA Mini-Plenary Adopts Cogta and Traditional Affairs Budget Votes

document

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has announced over R96 billion in transfers and subsidies to municipalities, and a further R173,3 million to support traditional leadership. Presenting the two departments (cooperative governance and traditional affairs) budget votes for debate in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly (NA), the Minister said the budgets will help "lay a solid foundation to set us on a path towards building resilient, safe, sustainable, prosperous, cohesive, connected and climate-smart communities".

She said Vote 3 (Cooperative Governance), sets aside over R100,8 billion in the 2021/22 financial year. R96 billion of the allocation is made up of transfers and subsidies to municipalities. Vote 15 (Traditional Affairs) allocates R173,3 million to support developmental traditional leadership, which promotes participatory democracy and rural development, as well as agriculture.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma also told Members of Parliament that in implementing the District Development Model in the pilot sites, the department has committed to training more than 1 000 young people in partnership with the Department of Rural Development. "We are pleased to announce that, so far, 554 young people have completed their training in agriculture-related areas such the production and processing of maize, vegetables, beef, dairy and pork. These young people will either be placed in agriculture institutions or will be supported to start community based initiatives," she said.

Minister Dlamini-Zuma also confirmed an allocation of R2,9 billion in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period to the OR Tambo District in the Eastern Cape for the implementation of water and sanitation projects. "We are a responsive and caring government, therefore, we had set aside close to R618,9 million in national and municipality allocations to address the water and sanitation challenges," she said.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cogta, Ms Faith Muthambi, welcomed the commitment by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent to support 44 district municipalities to reduce infrastructure backlogs and improve performance on the Municipal Infrastructure Grant. However, the committee's major concern with the Department Cogta is around the Community Work Programme (CWP). "On numerous occasions, the committee has requested specific information to help us understand better the challenges facing the programme and provide the necessary oversight. The department's cooperation in this regard has left much to be desired. This low level of accountability in respect to the CWP is proving to be a source of tension and is threatening our amicable working relationship with the department," Ms Muthambi said.

The portfolio committee also noted the priorities of the Department of Traditional Affairs for the period under review, including the extensive emphasis on the role of traditional leadership in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, gender-based violence, femicide, violence against the LGBTQ+ community and promoting gender representation and women empowerment within the structures of traditional leadership.

Mr Cilliers Brink of the Democratic Alliance (DA) raised a concern about failing municipalities and blamed their problems on policies such as cadre deployment, race-based employment equity and black economic empowerment (BEE) preferential procurement. "These policies don't empower ordinary people. They further state capture. The jobs at local government require non-political skills and attitude," he argued.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also raised concern about rampant corruption in municipalities and refused to support the Cogta Budget Vote. "Corruption is the number one problem for our decaying municipalities. Our people don't have water and electricity while money is being looted left, right and centre. Our people are suffering due to corruption," said EFF Member of Parliament Ms Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

Mr Ignatius Groenewald of Freedom Front Plus also spoke strongly against corruption, cadre deployment as well as BEE, blaming these factors for failing municipalities. "The reason for incomplete infrastructure projects in our municipalities is not lack of funds, it's poor planning, corruption and inflated prices. If drastic changes do not happen, the future of municipalities is bleak," said Mr Groenewald.

He also complained about the size of the country's municipalities, saying they were too big and suggested smaller municipal units.

Sakhile Mokoena