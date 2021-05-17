South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Preview - ANC, IFP and DA Have Much to Defend While Red Berets Have All to Play for

17 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

This is part of a series of preview articles looking at municipal government wards being contested in by-elections on 19 May.

There are seven by-elections taking place in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday 19 May. The African National Congress (ANC) will be defending five seats, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) will be defending one seat each.

The ANC shocked the IFP in a rural seat in Maphumulo in the iLembe District of KwaZulu-Natal in the last round of by-elections. It was not all smooth sailing for the ANC as the party lost ground to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in an eThekwini by-election and in two wards in its southern KwaZulu-Natal stronghold.

These by-elections will give us more insight into what the current KZN political trends tell us about what will transpire during the 2021 Local Government Elections.

Ward 110 (Mount Moriah Sunningdale) in eThekwini DA (41%) ANC (36%) Ind-Dludla (17%) IFP (3%) EFF (2%). Poll (59%)

Ward 110 is a sprawling ward north of Durban. The ANC gets most of its support in Mount Moriah, Voca Hills and the KwaMashu part of the ward, while the DA relies on Sunningdale and the voting district which includes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

