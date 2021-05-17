Mozambique: Five Days Without Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities did not report any further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease on Sunday.

There have now been five consecutive days without any deaths, and so the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique remains 826.

According to a Sunday Ministry of Health press release, to date 536,999 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,298 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 256 were from Maputo city and 254 from Maputo province. There were also 295 samples from Inhambane, 209 from Manica, 102 from Nampula, 77 from Tete, 62 from Niassa, 25 from Cabo Delgado, 12 from Sofala and six from Zambezia. No tests were reported from Gaza.

1,266 of the tests yielded negative results and 32 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 70,442.

The 32 new cases were all Mozambican citizens. 22 were men and 10 were women. One was a child under the age of 15 and two were over 65 years old. Ten of the positive cases were from Maputo province, ten from Manica, seven from Niassa and five from Inhambane. There were no positive cases from the other seven provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was 2.5 per cent. This compares with rates of three per cent on Saturday, 2.3 per cent on Friday, 2.5 per cent on Thursday, and 1.5 per cent on Wednesday.

Over the same 24 hours, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (three in Maputo, two in Nampula and one in Tete), and six new cases were admitted (three in Tete, two in Nampula and one in Maputo).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres remained static at 21 - 12 (57 per cent) of these patients were in Maputo, four in Tete, two in Nampula, two in Sofala and one in Zambezia.

The Ministry release also reported that on Sunday a further 15 people were declared to be fully recovered from Covid-19 (14 in Maputo province and one in Zambezia). This brings the number of recoveries to 68,725, or 97.6 per cent of those diagnosed in Mozambique with Covid-19.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose on Sunday to 887 (up from 870 on Saturday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 343 (38.7 per cent of the total); Sofala, 315; Maputo province, 76; Niassa, 43; Nampula, 40; Manica, 22; Inhambane, 19; Tete, 11; Zambezia, 10; Cabo Delgado, six; and Gaza, two.