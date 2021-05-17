Mozambique: Kidnap Victim Released in Chimoio

17 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 17 May (AIM) - The son of a businessman, who was kidnapped in April in the central Mozambican city of Chimoio, has been returned to his family, but it is not yet clear how much ransom the family was forced to pay.

The victim, 42 year old Depish Ramish, was abducted near his Chimoio home, by individuals armed with a pistol. They bundled him into their own vehicle, a Toyota Rush, and drove into the night. It is not known where they held Ramish prisoner.

The commander of the Manica provincial police command, Francisco Simoes, announced on Monday that Ramish had been freed.

"We confirm that the son of the businessman has returned to his family", Simoes told reporters. "We received this information from the family themselves. Even so, we are working to identify the kidnappers and bring them to justice".

He accused the family of not cooperating with the police to locate the criminals. "This is a fact that we regard as complicated", said Simoes. "The family itself negotiated the ransom. We don't know whether any money changed hands. As the police, we are trying to obtain more information, but the family is not facilitating our work".

He insisted that the police are continuing to work the case, and "we would like to believe that we shall have some results that may lead us to the people involved".

This is the fifth kidnapping in Chimoio since 2018. The police claim they have cleared up most of these cases.

