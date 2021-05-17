Mozambique: Mozambicans in France Meet With Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican residents in France took the opportunity of an official visit by President Filipe Nyusi, to present their concerns about terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nyusi is in Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to take part in a summit on the financing of African economies, scheduled for Tuesday.

After his arrival on Sunday, Nyusi's first engagement was with the Mozambican community. Cited by the independent television station STV, he assured his audience that "the situation in Mozambique is relatively stable, since the three powers - the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary - are functioning to the full, although there are localized foci of conflict. I can state that our project for peace in Mozambique is in hand and is on a good path".

He added that the government has mobilized resources to assist the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by terrorism in Cabo Delgado. Through bodies such as the Agency for the Integrated Development of the North (ADIN), the government was promoting development of the northern region.

As for Covid-19, Nyusi said the government is going all in its power to control the outbreak, but without imposing a lock down on the economy.

"As a result of tightening our preventive measures, although we don't like some of them, there has been a decline in the number of new infections in Mozambique, and particularly of deaths", he said. "This is a victory for the country".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the Mozambicans complained that the Mozambican embassy in Paris does not have the facilities to issue new passports and identity cards, and to obtain these documents they have to visit the Mozambican embassies in Berlin or Lisbon.

Officials assured them that, in the near future, a brigade will visit France to issue the necessary documents to the Mozambicans living there.

Another complaint is that Mozambicans resident in France are unable to vote in Mozambican general elections. This is because there are too few of them. There are about 300 Mozambicans resident in France, and the minimum number needed to establish a polling station in the diaspora is 500.

Currently, the only European countries where Mozambicans can vote in Mozambican elections are Portugal and Germany.