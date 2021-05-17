Namibia: It's Ours, Say Young African

YOUNG African will win the MTC NFA Cup, the club's founder and head coach, Maleagi Ngarizemo, declared after eliminating one of the favourites in Orlando Pirates from the competition at Mariental on Saturday.

YA upset the form book and kept their nerve to edge a tense penalty shootout 5-3, following a goalless stalemate after 90 minutes in the final of three encounters at the Mariental Sport Stadium.

To reinforce their determination for FA Cup honours, which they won during their debut top-flight season in 2017, the Gobabis outfit will bring in two 'top' foreigners.

"We came here [to Mariental] as underdogs. Our tactics worked. We said let them have the ball, we sit back, absorb the pressure and then we counter," said Ngarizemo.

He said Saturday's dogged display, when they survived wave after wave of the fearsome Pirates attack, means the competition is theirs to lose.

"No, we're not afraid of anyone. Remember when the draw for this round was held, we were the last two teams to be drawn, and I said the winner [of the MTC NFA Cup] will come from one of those two balls in the pot," Ngarizemo said.

"We have a couple of players from Cameroon and Ivory Coast waiting for their international clearance certificate. One is a striker and the other a top midfielder you can compare to Lolo Goraseb. So, by the next round, we'll have a formidable team."

The round of 32, contested across Tsumeb, Grootfontein, Windhoek and Mariental, produced no upsets, with the leading lights all making it into the next stage with relative ease.

Namibia Premier Football League campaigners Citizens' 10-3 demolition of Kunene second-division side Robber Chanties was the standout scoreline over the weekend.

Tura Magic and Mighty Gunners scorched second-tier opposition 5-0 each in Atlanta Buck from //Kharas and Zambezi's Space Age respectively.

At the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, Jacobus Vries' brace helped Young Brazilians (YB) defeat Julinho Sporting 4-3 after the former led 4-1 at half-time.

Vicenctius Jobs and Innocent van der Westhuizen also scored for YB, while Manuel Francisco, Francis Effinah and Laurentino Wanga were on target for Sporting.

A second-half near-post goal from Blue Waters captain Aprocius Petrus and a late Enrico Hoebeb strike were enough to see them defeat 10-man rivals Eleven Arrows 2-0.

Influential Arrows player Anthony Kham was sent off, with the scoreline at 1-0.

Tigers were made to work hard for victory against Khomas qualifiers Young Generations, but finally got their goals in the second half through Johannes Jackson and from a deflected free kick from captain Absalom Iimbondi right at the end to win 2-0.

"I hate to play against small teams because they have nothing to lose, and today it was one of those games where things were tough for us. But we take the win and move on and plan better for the next round," said Tigers coach Ali Akan.

At Grootfontein, Supe 11 FC defeated Kaltes Wasser Football Academy 2-1 and Civics beat Chula Chula 3-0.

At the Oscar Norich Stadium at Tsumeb, DTS Hopsol saw off Newcastle United 3-0 with goals from veteran Ivan Blom, Donnelly Tjivera and Meameno Hapulile.

Wendel Rudath scored twice to lead Black Africa to a formal 2-0 win over Ongwediva City.

Citizens advanced with a comprehensive 10-3 win over Robber Chanties.

Lazarus Naruseb (4), Uaondjarure Nakambare (3), Shane van Wyk (1), Christo Tjombumbi (1), and Steward Goagoseb (1) scored for Citizens, while Marcello Haraseb, Willie Shitima and Ronaldo Kurtz scored for Chanties.

Omaheke qualifiers Nossob FC defeated Black Marroco Chiefs 2-1 to open the action at Mariental Stadium, with a bracing Charles Geingob and Paul Richter scoring for BMC.

Tura Magic trounced Atlanta Bucks 5-0 with goals from Katoorua Mbeunde, Alex Kaongelwa, Amazing Kandjii, Rivaldo Festus and Nikodemus Haikali.