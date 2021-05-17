Tunisia: Jerandi and Libya's El Mangoush Discuss Ways to Align Positions and Pool Efforts to End Israel's Attacks Against Palestine

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Jerandi Sunday discussed with his Libyan counterpart Najla El Mangoush ways to align positions and pool efforts to put an end to the Israeli occupation forces' attacks against the Palestinian territories.

Jerandi outlined Tunisia's efforts, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to stop the crimes committed against Palestinians, to push Israel to respect UN resolutions and to urge the international community to intervene urgently to protect the Palestinian people.