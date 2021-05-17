Tunisia: Flights to Libya's Mitiga to Resume, May 17 (Tunisair)

17 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — National carrier Tunisair announced the resumption on May 17 of its flights from and to Libya's Mitiga, with its TU403 flight re-scheduled for 2:05 pm instead of 12:10 pm and its return flight TU404 due 5:10 pm instead of 4:10 pm, a press release reads.

Tunisair had announced last April 26 the postponement of the resumption of its flights to the Mitiga and Benghazi airports due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation and the decline in the number of passenger trips between the two countries in the holy month of Ramadan.

