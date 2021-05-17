Namibia: Job Description, Grading and Evaluation Amid Covid-19

THE IMPACT THE coronavirus pandemic had on organisations is quite massive.

At organisations that downsized, the survivors, or those employees left behind, had to take over work that was done by their colleagues.

For some organisations of which the budget has been cut drastically, recruitment is temporarily not considered.

Some vacancies that were supposed to be filled have been put on ice for now.

With all these decisions being taken by business leaders, there are still expectations when it comes to employee deliverables.

Many employees are working long hours and are being more productive than ever before.

Amid these circumstances there are still discussions around salary increases and whether or not there are sufficient funds to pay performance bonuses.

When employees feel they are doing the work of two or more people, they start questioning the money they receive in their bank accounts at the end of the month.

They compare the amount of work they do and wonder if it is equals the value they add to the organisation.

This leads to employees requesting that their job descriptions are revisited or reviewed for a possible new grading that may result in a better salary.

Is this really the best way to go about it? What do the principles say when it comes to job description review and update?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Labour Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to best practice, job descriptions are normally reviewed when the job has changed in extent and complexity.

If more duties or responsibilities are added to the employee's role, then a job description review is required.

Job descriptions can also be reviewed when the strategy of an organisation has changed and there are major changes in aligning the existing job descriptions to the new strategy.

What should employees do?

Understand the basic principles of job evaluation, accept that it's a global crisis, and communicate existing challenges.

Is also recommended to take time off as burnout can affect the quality of one's work.

What should organisations do?

Communicate, be honest, do not make empty promises, pay for work done overtime, allow employees time off, and be more lenient.

* Lisa Matomola trains managers and employees on job-description writing and job evaluation. Contact her at [email protected]