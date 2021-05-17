Namibia: Those Leaving Ipc Were Paid to Do So - Itula

INDEPENDENT Patriots for Change (IPC) leader Panduleni Itula says he is not worried by the news of resignations from his party because they have no impact on the party's growth.

He said the reported resignations were irrelevant as he was aware many of those people leaving his party "were paid to do so".

Itula said since the conclusion of last year's regional council and local authority elections, IPC has grown from strength to strength by establishing structures throughout the 14 regions.

The IPC leader also dismissed claims that he was ruling his party with an iron fist.

He expressed concerns at how the media has, over the past few months, "blown-up" stories of the "so-called" mass resignations by former members who called him a dictator "without providing any proof to substantiate their claims".

"Others came around and called somebody a dictator and yet they make no reference to a word or action that constitutes dictatorship and yet the media picks that up and tries to elevate it. We are not here as reactionaries. We will not react to provocations that have no foundation. We will remain on course and undeterred by anybody," he said.

Itula made these remarks on Saturday when he opened his party's Khomas regional conference in Windhoek.

He added that IPC was still united and will survive until the next national elections in 2024.

"We are all founding members of this party. We came together in October 2020 to found this party. We are equal. We all came together and made that collective decision. It's our decision and we have to stand by it as collective leaders in marching towards the victory of the Namibian people," he said.

At the same event, Itula hit back at criticism that his party had gone into hibernation after last year's elections.

Critics have accused IPC of lacking direction and that it rarely makes its position on burning national issues known.

To this, Itula said it was his party's strategy to lie low while it establishes and consolidates it bases.

"We didn't come onto the political scene to repeat the mistakes made by other political parties. We came to make sure that we consolidate our bases first before we pay attention to other things. We have succeeded in ensuring that this party grows within a short period. It is now well organised," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the party's leadership was also spending its time on ensuring that "our leadership and our people are conversant with our constitution as our guiding principle".

"Most political parties went down because they failed to understand one principal thing: as long as we don't know our rules, we are like a whirlwind, travelling with no direction at all," he said.

He said IPC will, therefore, not be deterred by critics because it was focused on bringing change for the betterment of Namibian lives.

"We are not here because we want to be leaders, but because we believe in the conviction and the principles of a unitary state where everyone lives peacefully irrespective of our diversity, ethnicity and racial origin.

"We have come to the consciousness that there has been a failure for the past 30 years. We are here because today there is a clear betrayal of the ideals of a unitary state and socio-economic development. We believe in the principles of grassroots participatory democracy," he said.