Namibia: Ees and Lioness Let the Hunt Begin

AWARD-WINNING artist EES (38) recently dropped 'Hunt Like a Lion', the first single from his upcoming, long-awaited new album called 'Game Changer'.

He plans to release the album on 17 September.

The song, which siginifies the duo's first collaboration, features Lioness and is produced by well-known D-Rush from Austria.

The music video was shot in Namibia by Reggie Films, and the editing and colour grading was done by EES himself.

"The song has managed to combine an extremely international musical sound with many African vocal chanting samples, and obviously has that special 'Nam flava' spice," he says.

"The most interesting thing about this video is the message right in the beginning, which says: 'Let the hunt begin.' This video contains a special hidden message that needs to be found and decoded by viewers ... somewhat of a treasure hunt," he says.

EES says he has been working on the album for over two years.

"Last year I figured it would not really be a clever decision to release it, so I waited. It was a difficult time for the music industry, especially since live shows were not possible. The video was already shot in October 2019, so it was a little frustrating to not release it - especially since I know it's a banger," he says.

EES says although Lioness' music is very different to his, he did not hesitate to work with her. The Windhoek-born artist says he decided to team up with the hip-hop go-getter, because he always keeps his eyes peeled for new talent in the local industry.

"Lioness is authentic and hard-working, so I had to hit her up to be featured on my new song. She was actually screaming when she got my WhatsApp with the request for a feature on my song. This is the type of energy I can really relate to," he says.

The new album is mixed by one of Germany's best sound engineers, Kraans de Lutin.

"I really wanted to show the outside world that Namibian music is powerful and unique. I am very proud to push the African style in my new music video, because so many artists always want to imitate the western American style. We are Namibians and have great locations, sounds and fashion we can make popular and let shine to the outside world," he says.

Lioness describes her experience with EES as easy.

"EES is very creative, and he likes to take risks. He is open to learning something new. He gave me a lot of freedom, and I liked that. I had the opportunity to select my own outfit," she says.