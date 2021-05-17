Namibia: The Quest for Capital for Budding Entrepreneurs

USING 2019 as the last normal year, Namibian factors of production (resources) have generated N$177,1 billion in income (gross national income) for those those who can access them.

Raising the pertinent question, 'how many people have benefited from the country's resources, such as minerals, marine, forestry, land and capital market?'

Using the shallow per capita calculation, such income translates into every Namibian living well-off - the main reason Namibia is classified as an upper-middle-income country. In reality, however, only those with access to the national resources are benefiting.

The onerous task is how to ensure Namibians benefit from their resources.

Traditionally, one has to go to school to learn how to use the resources efficiently to generate an income from them. Instead of just going to school to be an employee for one to benefit, one can also use their savings as an investor or pursue entrepreneurship.

Information on how one can use their savings and benefits from the country's resources is limited, as most Namibians just save for emergencies such as death, burial and sickness.

In terms of entrepreneurship, secondary school, vocational and university graduates are encouraged to be self-employed and venture into business with limited know-how and capital.

However, several initiatives have emerged around the country to help young entrepreneurs and innovators.

For instance, Business Compete and StartUp Namibia have been funding and training small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs (SMEs) and emerging entrepreneurs, as the need for more initiatives is growing.

ANGEL EQUITY INVESTOR

Startup Namibia has realised that the Namibian unlisted equity market is very shallow in early stage investment and came up with several initiatives to deepen the unlisted part of the capital market.

In one such initiative, StartUp Namibia is teaming up with the Namibia Business Angel Network (Naban) in hosting a series of pitch competitions nationwide this month and June to find the best start-ups looking for equity funding.

The equity funding, ranging between N$100 000 and N$1 million, will come from angel investors.

The nationwide pitch will culminate in a final pitch day in Windhoek on 26 June, where the best 10 start-ups will pitch before Naban investors.

Those who have transformed their ideas into small companies and are seeking equity funding, as opposed to debt, can follow the link https://bit.ly/3xMfexQ. Namibians with savings buried and dormant can also become angel investors and fund Namibian start-up entrepreneurs by contacting Naban.

HELPAN WORKSHOP TOUR

Helpan Consultants plan to run a month-long entrepreneurs' workshop, starting on 12 June in the capital city and then rolling out countrywide afterwards.

The workshop targets students/graduates from vocational colleges and universities and youth who want to start businesses as well as those who already have small businesses and need funds to expand.

The first phase of the workshop will cover an understanding of entrepreneurship, business ideas, company registration and understanding of the business planning. The second phase will cover business plan compilation, funding proposal and how to write a bankable business plan.

The workshop aims to enlighten the youth on how to start their businesses to reduce the unemployment rate in the country and ensure employment opportunities in the future.

Helpan would also help at least 10 SMEs with start-up capital to embark on their business journey.

Email: [email protected]