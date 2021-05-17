Namibia: Unwanted Babies Find Homes

17 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

SIX of the babies who have been dropped off at the Ruach Elohim Foundation at Swakopmund were adopted during the first few months of this year.

The safe house for unwanted babies was started by Dick and Ronel Peters, and aims to minimise baby dumping.

Since its establishment in April 2019, the foundation has received 19 babies in need of shelter while waiting to be adopted or reunited with their parents through the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare.

The couple has installed a Baby Saver Box at their house, where mothers can safely and anonymously leave their babies.

"We are contacted for support and advice by desperate, single, pregnant mothers who cannot take care of their babies, or who have an unwanted pregnancy. Although we always advise the mothers to work with the gender ministry at their towns, we have already received three babies through the box. We are relieved that these brave mothers did not harm their babies and chose to leave them at a safe place," Ronel says.

She, however, believes there is still a need for more awareness on baby dumping and safe alternatives available.

The foundation has attracted interest and support from Namibians, who have donated clothing, food, cosmetics and money, which allows the couple to employ four caregivers.

Dick says he enjoys spending time with the babies, knowing he is making a difference in their lives.

"The pure love and joy they give us is endless and in abundance. We are so blessed to have them under our roof and to love them," he says.

The foundation is situated on the corner of Dr Schwietering and Bottle Tree streets at Ocean View, Swakopmund.

The couple can be contacted at 081 242 6396.

