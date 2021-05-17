Mali: Bamako Forum: UNFPA organizes a side event on Demography, Peace and Security

press release

Bamako, 14 May, 2021: The 21st edition of the Bamako Forum will take place this year from 20 to 22 May in Bamako, Mali, on the theme: "Sustainable development and human capital: results and operational priorities for the Transition in Mali".

On the margins of the Bamako Forum, UNFPA is organizing a special session on Wednesday, 19 May, on Demography, Peace and Security (DPS) and an Intergenerational Dialogue with young people. This side event will be an opportunity to present the results of empirical studies carried out in the Liptako-Gourma compiled in the book "Demography, Peace and Security: cross-reference for a Resilient Central Sahel." The book summarises national case studies, two statistical models and the reflections of the aforementioned scientific committee.

The side event will also present an opportunity to share the progress made in implementing the Fass Émergent (FassE) initiative, an example of operationalizing the demographic dividend at the local level.

UNFPA WCARO will also present the book entitled, "Reaping the demographic dividend during emergence: the case of the Gueule Tapée-Fass–Colobane commune." The book contributes to strengthening public programs and policies aimed at human capital development and poverty.

About fifty participants are expected to participate in person at the side event, including representatives of the five beneficiary countries of the DPS initiative (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal) and several authorities (High Representative of the G5 Sahel, ECOWAS Commissioner, Malian Ministers, and UNFPA WCARO Regional Director.

UNFPA Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Mr Mabingue Ngom will moderate an Intergenerational Dialogue on 20 May, with participants mainly from youth networks and associations. They will exchange on youth migration to improve knowledge of youth migration's main drivers to and through the main transit cities in West Africa.

The Bamako Forum presents a platform for reflection, sharing of experiences and points of view on the major current issues affecting the African continent. Its proposals and recommendations strive to become a source of inspiration for African leaders and activists for economic and political actors on the continent. Focused on Africa's development challenges, it is a forum to exchange ideas and dialogue with business leaders, politicians, public decision-makers, academics, experts, young people, civil society and the media from Africa and other continents.

Media contacts:

- Moussa Baba Coulibaly, UNFPA Mali Communication Officer; momcoulibaly@unfpa.org Tel: 223 66 71 30 60

- Habibou Dia, Media Specialist, UNFPA WCARO, dia@unfpa.org; Phone. +221786204513